Piper Sandler Comments on Simon Property Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $132.86 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

