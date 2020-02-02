Piper Sandler Comments on Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBT. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

SBT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

