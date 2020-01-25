Piper Sandler Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year.

UCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

United Community Banks stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 67.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

