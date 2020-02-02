Piper Sandler Comments on Veritex Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $885,387 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veritex by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 527.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after buying an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

