Piper Sandler Comments on WesBanco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

