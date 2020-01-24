Piper Sandler Cuts Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $20.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 232,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.38. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

