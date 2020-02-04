Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Qorvo by 879.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 176,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 100.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $10,046,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

