Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCOM. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

