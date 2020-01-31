Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAFC. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio