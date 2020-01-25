Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

