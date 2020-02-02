Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $36.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Trustmark by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?