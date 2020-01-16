Piper Sandler Increases Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target to

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

AXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $990.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 267,704 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

