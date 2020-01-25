Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CVCY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

