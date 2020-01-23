Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $784,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $784,260.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,156 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,538. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

