Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,473,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

