Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.03.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

