Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 668,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

