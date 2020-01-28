Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

TRV opened at $133.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $123.61 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $299,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 138.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

