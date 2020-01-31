Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after buying an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after buying an additional 312,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

