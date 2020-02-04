Piper Sandler Weighs in on Altria Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

