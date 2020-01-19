Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ameris Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?