Piper Sandler Weighs in on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $258.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

