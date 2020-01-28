Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?