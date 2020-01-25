Piper Sandler Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $438,593.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $301,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock worth $1,436,431 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

