Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYTK. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $747.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve