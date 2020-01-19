Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fluidigm Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fluidigm in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fluidigm’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLDM. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.22 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fluidigm by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?