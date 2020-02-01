Piper Sandler Weighs in on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $15.95 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

