Piper Sandler Weighs in on OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after buying an additional 114,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 289,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

