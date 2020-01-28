Piper Sandler Weighs in on Origin Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OBNK. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OBNK opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $833.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?