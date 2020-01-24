Piper Sandler Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,957 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 534.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 110.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 538,953 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

