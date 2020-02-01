Piper Sandler Weighs in on South State Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. South State has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 32.68%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

