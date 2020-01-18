Piper Sandler Weighs in on South State Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSB. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. South State has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

