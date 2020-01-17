Piper Sandler Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating