Piper Sandler Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

