Piper Sandler Weighs in on TFS Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 15.97%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TFS Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

