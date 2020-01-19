Piper Sandler Weighs in on Travelers Companies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.41 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $140.73 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after buying an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,591,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,963,000 after acquiring an additional 156,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,499,000 after acquiring an additional 344,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

