Piper Sandler Weighs in on Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 38.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

