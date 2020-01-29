Piper Sandler Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 90,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,627 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

