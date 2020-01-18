Piper Sandler Weighs in on WPX Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

WPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,173,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 186,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?