Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $638.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 16,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $254,441.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

