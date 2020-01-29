Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 5.7%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 182,970 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,281,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pitney Bowes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 167.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 722,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

