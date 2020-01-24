Pivotal Research Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $320.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $280.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.85. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $293.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,497.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained