Pivotal Research Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Cash Flow