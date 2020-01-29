Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.32. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 183,839 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXLW. ValuEngine lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 634.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 142,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?