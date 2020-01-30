Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Down 4.3%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.28 and last traded at $74.28, 711 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)