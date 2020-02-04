PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) versus Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Head-To-Head Contrast

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PJT Partners and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $580.25 million 1.86 $42.56 million $1.91 24.54 Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.60 -$114.28 million N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 3.13% 15.97% 10.57% Barings BDC 6.67% 5.48% 2.62%

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. PJT Partners pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PJT Partners and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Barings BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

PJT Partners presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $10.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Risk & Volatility

PJT Partners has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barings BDC beats PJT Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.