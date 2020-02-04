PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Buckingham Research increased their target price on PJT Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

