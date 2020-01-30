PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 6.7%

PJX Resources Inc (CVE:PJX) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 29,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 38,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

PJX Resources Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

