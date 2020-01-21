Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PAA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of PAA opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69,956.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,233,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,254 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844,656 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 723,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

