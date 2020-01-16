Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion are likely to drive growth. Meanwhile, increase in net member and higher average royalty rate have been driving comparable sales. Additionally, increased Black Card pricing bodes well. Recently, the company reached an Area Development Agreement with Bravo Fit Holdings Pty Ltd. to open 35 Planet Fitness locations in Australia over the next few years. Of late, earnings estimate for 2020 have witnessed downward revision over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ pessimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. High debt is a concern. Also, the leisure industry is cyclical and worsening global economic conditions might dent Planet Fitness’ revenues and profits.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $56.14 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com